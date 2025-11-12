Cascade Financial Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Cascade Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $435,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $8,416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 775 shares in the company, valued at $362,390. This trade represents a 95.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,561,800. The trade was a 40.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,144 shares of company stock worth $44,160,261 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $549.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $459.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3%

ALNY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $458.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.87 and a 12 month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

