Cascade Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Cascade Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394,960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 525.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 421,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after buying an additional 353,776 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 35,381 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $826.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

