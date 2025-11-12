Cascade Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 17,399 Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF $PREF

Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 78.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $19.26.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

