Boston Partners Sells 2,361,920 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,936,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361,920 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.24% of Harley-Davidson worth $92,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5%

HOG opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.72. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

