Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Retirements Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Visa Stock Up 1.1%

V stock opened at $338.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $342.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.85. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $620.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

