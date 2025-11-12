Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 18,200 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $77,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $190.96 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $453.02 billion, a PE ratio of 454.68, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.