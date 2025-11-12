Forsta AP Fonden Has $53.44 Million Stake in Linde PLC $LIN

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $53,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5,800.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $426.65 on Wednesday. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.19%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

