Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $132,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing grew its position in Mastercard by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 2,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 97,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,292,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $557.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $465.59 and a one year high of $601.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $570.69 and a 200 day moving average of $569.80.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

