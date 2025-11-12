Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.60 Million Holdings in MP Materials Corp. $MP

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,587 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MP Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 25.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,811,000 after buying an additional 536,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MP Materials by 73.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,657,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after buying an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 429.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,550,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,839,000 after buying an additional 1,257,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 8.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. MP Materials’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,503,136.18. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.