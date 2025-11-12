PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,771,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,957,000 after buying an additional 172,634 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 22.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.08 and a 200-day moving average of $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $166.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

