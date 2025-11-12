Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 21,431 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. $CXT

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,668,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,584,000 after buying an additional 512,813 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crane NXT by 13.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,367,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 161,417 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 40.4% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,284,000 after acquiring an additional 322,033 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 687,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CXT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.37. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $41.54 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%.The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

