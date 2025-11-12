Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Trading Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZGet Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.38 and last traded at $22.38. Approximately 1,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 916% from the average daily volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2229 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZFree Report) by 22,666.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 2.05% of Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis.

