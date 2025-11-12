Belive (NASDAQ:BLIV) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 94,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Belive in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Belive Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belive

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belive stock. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Belive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Belive

(Get Free Report)

BeLive Holdings engages in the development of software and programming activities and provides consultancy services. The company offers technology solutions for live commerce and shoppable short videos. It offers services through BeLive White Label solution and a cloud-based BeLive software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution.

