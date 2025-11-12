Haoxin (NASDAQ:HXHX) Trading Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.6750. Approximately 211,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 254,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7465.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Haoxin in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Haoxin Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Haoxin stock. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in Haoxin Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HXHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Marex Group plc owned about 0.20% of Haoxin at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Haoxin

We are a provider of temperature-controlled truckload service and urban delivery services in China with over 21 years of experience in the transportation industry. We started our urban delivery service business in 2003 and started expanding our business into temperature-controlled truckload service in 2016.

