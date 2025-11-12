STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED – Get Free Report) dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 1,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF Trading Down 8.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.74.

Institutional Trading of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (NASDAQ:APED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 90.48% of STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF

The STKd 100% MSTR & 100% COIN ETF (APED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through concentrated exposure to MSTR and COIN. The actively managed ETF targets 200% exposure to the two companies believed to be pillars of crypto.

