Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX) Trading Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.67 and last traded at $121.94. Approximately 777,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 773,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.61.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF (NASDAQ:RGTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 2.10% of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RGTI ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors.

