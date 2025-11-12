Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 5,093 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 633% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (NASDAQ:THMZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,389,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 97.50% of Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF Company Profile

The Lazard Equity Megatrends ETF (THMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in global companies of any market capitalization. The funds selection process aims to identify global megatrends and themes that are likely to shape the future.

