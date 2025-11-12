ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.50. 17,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0996 dividend. This is a positive change from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.
ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.
