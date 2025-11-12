ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY) Shares Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:ELFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.50. 17,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 25,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $97.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Get ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF alerts:

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a $0.0996 dividend. This is a positive change from ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,610,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $14,845,000.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the performance of the underlying index, which focuses on companies involved in the electrification infrastructure sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Electrification Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.