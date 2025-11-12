WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund (NASDAQ:WTMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.5890. 20 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

Get WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund alerts:

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%.

WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to generate a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund employs a laddered maturity strategy, investing in both investment-grade and high-yield municipal debt securities with an average duration between five and ten years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree High Income Laddered Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.