Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 2,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares stock. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:PALD Free Report ) by 369.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 9.75% of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors.

