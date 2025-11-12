Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PALD – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 2,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.
Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.
Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.