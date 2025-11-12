Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $859,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $33.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.