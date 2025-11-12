FY2025 EPS Estimates for Astera Labs Increased by Analyst

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Astera Labs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Astera Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Astera Labs’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $104.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Astera Labs stock opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.59.

Institutional Trading of Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46,100.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,480 shares of company stock worth $77,881,380. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.