Analyzing Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) & Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) and Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paycom Software and Adyen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 1 11 4 0 2.19 Adyen 0 1 5 2 3.13

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $225.77, suggesting a potential upside of 32.70%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than Adyen.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 22.65% 24.79% 9.02% Adyen N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paycom Software and Adyen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paycom Software and Adyen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.88 billion 5.08 $502.00 million $8.04 21.16 Adyen $2.41 billion 22.18 $1.00 billion N/A N/A

Adyen has higher revenue and earnings than Paycom Software.

Volatility and Risk

Paycom Software has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adyen has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adyen shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adyen beats Paycom Software on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution provides a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, geofencing/geotracking, and Microfence, a proprietary Bluetooth. Its HCM solution also offers payroll applications comprising better employee transaction interface, payroll and tax management, payroll card, Everyday, Paycom pay, Client Action Center, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment administration, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, position management, and Paycom learning, as well as my analytics. In addition, its HCM solution provides manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; benefit enrollment service; COBRA administration; personnel action and performance discussion forms; surveys; 401(k) reporting; report center; and affordable care act applications, as well as Clue, which securely collects, tracks, and manages the vaccination and testing data of the workforce. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

