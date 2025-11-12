B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 298.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 300 to GBX 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 305 to GBX 265 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 207 to GBX 205 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 250 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at B&M European Value Retail

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 163.10 on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 161.70 and a 52 week high of GBX 401. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 50,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £126,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 257,380 shares of company stock valued at $62,468,940. Insiders own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.