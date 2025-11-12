Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $27.59 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $58,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $277.32.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.