Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $51,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 236.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 833.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in AppFolio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.47 and a 200 day moving average of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 25.97%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $1,107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,494,034.20. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,054.80. The trade was a 17.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 25,479 shares of company stock worth $7,028,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AppFolio from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AppFolio

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.