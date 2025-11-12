Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 335,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $48,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Generac by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,365,831.38. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,575,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.50 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.