Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $211.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.66 million. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. Matrix Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $29,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,053 shares in the company, valued at $994,395.22. This trade represents a 3.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 244.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 286,326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Matrix Service by 138.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in Matrix Service by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

