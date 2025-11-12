Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,129,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,031,015 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of Emerson Electric worth $284,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 80,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

