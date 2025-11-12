Q4 EPS Forecast for Xponential Fitness Lowered by Analyst

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 15.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Xponential Fitness from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Shares of XPOF opened at $6.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a market cap of $307.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.43. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 282.4% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 38,218 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $250,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

