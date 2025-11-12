CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 22.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 89,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.93). Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 target price on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jabil

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 40,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $8,310,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,258,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,570,379.34. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,762 shares of company stock worth $27,886,321. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.