Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given “Buy” Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. D Boral Capital upgraded Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Air presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.15). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 632.51% and a negative return on equity of 255.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 million. Beyond Air has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 26.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 162,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Air by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 936,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 369,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

