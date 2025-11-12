Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 5.3%

FUN stock opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($11.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($14.01). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 96.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

