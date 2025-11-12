Q4 Earnings Forecast for Cronos Group Issued By Roth Capital

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cronos Group

Cronos Group Trading Down 1.6%

NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.88 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $619,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.