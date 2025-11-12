Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for UPS Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

NYSE:UPS opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $138.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 363,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 130.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

