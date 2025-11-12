Steven Tomsic Sells 138,397 Shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $9,208,936.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares in the company, valued at $12,014,196.24. This represents a 43.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
FOX Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of FOX stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Fox Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.45. FOX had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Analysts expect that Fox Corporation will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 66.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FOX by 457.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in FOX by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
