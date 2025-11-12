William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a report released on Wednesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AppLovin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $810.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $659.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $594.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.50. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $610.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in AppLovin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AppLovin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,360,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $37,893,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,147,536.16. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 634,138 shares of company stock worth $275,386,598. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

