Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $90.92 on Tuesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average of $83.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently -54.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estee Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,506 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 22.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 65.8% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,741 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.