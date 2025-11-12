B. Riley Forecasts Whitestone REIT’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Whitestone REIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Whitestone REIT’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Whitestone REIT’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.16%.The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.21 million. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

