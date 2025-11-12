Harraden Circle Investments, L Sells 250,000 Shares of Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO) Stock

Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Harraden Circle Investments, L sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,048,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367,721.97. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cantor Equity Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CEPO stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.20 million and a P/E ratio of 86.67. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantor Equity Partners has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners during the first quarter worth $78,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantor Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.