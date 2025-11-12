Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,192,520.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at $42,930,745.20. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,211,070.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $1,246,788.90.
- On Monday, November 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,324,358.70.
- On Friday, October 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $1,284,730.65.
- On Wednesday, October 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $1,229,466.00.
- On Monday, October 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,264,954.95.
- On Friday, October 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,260,892.50.
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $1,296,611.40.
- On Friday, October 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $1,159,024.65.
- On Monday, October 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,205,551.20.
Atlassian Stock Performance
Shares of TEAM opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.88, a PEG ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth $377,794,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 66.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,878,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,546 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $327,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,479,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,186,000 after buying an additional 1,049,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 1,016,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
