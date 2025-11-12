FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on shares of FG Nexus (NASDAQ:FGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FGNX. Zacks Research raised FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. ThinkEquity started coverage on FG Nexus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on FG Nexus in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FG Nexus to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FG Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FG Nexus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
