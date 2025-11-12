Wedbush Issues Positive Outlook for Playtika Earnings

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on Playtika from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $3.75 price objective on Playtika in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. Playtika has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Playtika had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 114.44%. The company had revenue of $674.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Playtika Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Playtika by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 2,511,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Playtika by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 595,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 137,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,113,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 186,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 27.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

