Roberto Mignone Sells 200,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Mignone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $4,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 495,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,450. The trade was a 28.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $25.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 723,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 363,252 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 678,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 226,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 172.1% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,325,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 838,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.5% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 157,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

