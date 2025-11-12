Srini Gopalan Purchases 9,800 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $201.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $211.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

