AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANAB. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $929.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $1.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 1,101.24% and a negative net margin of 49.94%.The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in AnaptysBio by 333.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 111,668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

