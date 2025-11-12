CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.50. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.53.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

