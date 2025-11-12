CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Capital One Financial stock opened at $220.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.41, for a total transaction of $438,820.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,169,993.26. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 256,380 shares of company stock valued at $57,129,478 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

