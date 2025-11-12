CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,636 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.08% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,819,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,864,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,397,000 after buying an additional 426,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,457,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,274,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,590,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 654.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,248,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 1,083,347 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $56.10 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.96.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

