CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7%

S&P Global stock opened at $497.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $500.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.04. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.